Coronavirus Outbreak: Have you seen this animated video by UP government?

The coronavirus outbreak has led to several organisations posting public awareness messages on their social media handles. While some are inspired by films and television shows, many are inspired by social media trends. These posts don't just make public aware but also entertain them and such content has received lots of love and praise from netizens.

Now here’s a unique public awareness post that effectively explains how the coronavirus spreads and how you can protect yourself from it.

Made as an animated video, the public service announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government shows how wearing a mask incorrectly or not wearing it increases a person's chances of contracting the deadly virus. The video also shows how following important measures such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask helps to steer clear of the virus.

The captions for the video is in Hindi and it reads, "If you want to defeat corona, don’t forget to wear a mask."

The video, shared on Tuesday, garnered close to 30,000 views on Twitter with more than 1,700 likes. Users commenting on the post praised the video and the efforts of the UP government.

