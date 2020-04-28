Coronavirus Outbreak: Headgears used by China school is winning the internet

After being the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, China is final limping back into normalcy and the citizens, government, and public institutions are taking the necessary steps to avert another outbreak. And while the country is at it, a school in Hanzhou came with a creative idea to ensure children thoroughly follow social distancing norms.

Eileen Chengyin Chow, a professor at the Duke University posted pictures of first graders at the Yangzheng Elementary School in Hanzhou on her Twitter account on April 27. What’s striking about the pictures is the headgears the students are wearing in class, that bears resemblance to that of the soldiers belonging to the Song Dynasty. The colourful head gear, that teaches the historical context it has in the country and also helps maintain social distance, has a 3 feet-long rod made of soft materials such as cardboard or foam, attached on the sides.

Chow explains the historical context of the headgears’ designs in the tweet, that reads, “The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function!”

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear



The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

The professor’s post garnered more than 17,300 likes and was retweeted over 8,300 times. The users commenting on the posts lauded the teacher who used a smart way to designed these headgears that has a historical significance.

Historical precedents used. Clever on the part of the teacher to be able to incorporate a history lesson and maintain social distancing. — Olga Sadowy (@OSadowy) April 27, 2020

Wow! This is adorable and really interesting. I hope they are safe enough... — Tristan Felix ð³ï¸‍ð (@tiger) April 27, 2020

This is ridiculously cute! Did they make the hats themselves? ð — Heather Jean Bruskay (@HBruskay) April 27, 2020

for all the nerds saying "but they can just get close face to face so this doesn't help"



making and decorating hats was obviously a fun thing for the kids to do while also learning some history — bieb (@red_bieb) April 27, 2020

Wow I always thought it was a fashion choice — josué (@joshnekoff) April 27, 2020

