Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how Mimi Chakraborty is spending her quarantine time at home

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, who has been quarantined at home is spending her time by playing games and working out. The Jadavpur MP also distributed masks and hand sanitisers in her constituency. A few days ago, when Mimi returned to India from London, she was quarantined at home for 14 days.

On Monday, Mimi took to Instagram and shared a few pictures as her Instagram story. From the pictures its evident that Mimi is spending her quarantined time at home with family and friends. The new age political leader shared a picture where she is seen playing ludo on her mobile phone.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

The actress played the game with two of her friends and guess what, the TMC MP won both the games. While sharing the pictures as her Instagram story, Mimi captioned it: Yet again!

On March 13, Mimi had visited London for her work commitments. She had taken to Instagram to share her travel plans and shared pictures where the TMC MP was seen donning an N95 mask, Mimi wrote: Off to London work commitments. Taking all precautions I can rest is unpredictable.

