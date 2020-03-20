Coronavirus outbreak: Here's what Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing during her quarantine time

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us insights of how she is spending her quarantine time. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on Instagram since her debut, shared how she is trying to keep herself fit and fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. took to Instagram and shared a story where she is seen in black sportswear. She captioned the picture by writing "Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?".

Kareena has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram. Recently, she shared her cute and adorable childhood picture. Dressed in a red top with lowers, baby Kareena steals our hearts with a naughty expression on her face. She is seen asking someone to step away from her using her hand expressions. The picture also gives us an important message to avoid public places due to coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 18, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. The film will be re-released amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting shutting down of cinema halls.

She will be next Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994) and is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

