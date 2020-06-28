Coronavirus outbreak: Highest alert issued in Texas for COVID-19

The highest "Red Level 1" alert was issued in Texas' Harris County, where the US' fourth largest city of Houston is located, due to an uncontrolled spread of the novel Coronavirus.

On Friday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the red alert, the most serious level on the newly-launched Coronavirus threat scale. "Today, we find ourselves careening toward a catastrophic and unsustainable situation," she said in a news conference.

While Texas governor Greg Abbott removed her ability to create an enforceable stay-home order, Hidalgo has asked people to follow guidelines including staying at home as far as possible, avoiding all gatherings, cancelling all non-essential travel and visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

"If we don't act now, we will be at the point of no return," Hidalgo said. Earlier on Friday, Abbott issued an executive order limiting certain businesses and services to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the order, all bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51 per cent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages were asked to close.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever