Coronavirus Outbreak: IAS officer returns to work with her month old baby to fight COVID-19

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, a heartwarming story of an IAS officer joining back work after delivering her baby is winning hearts online. Responding to the call of duty, IAS officer and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GVMC) G Srijana returned to work with her one month old baby thereby cutting short her maternity break in order to help the country fight the novel coronavirus crisis.

An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL refused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/mzbPsUyTco — Chiguru Prashanth Kumar (@prashantchiguru) April 11, 2020

The 2013 batch IAS officer was working as the municipal commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam until she was blessed with a baby boy nearly a month ago. But soon after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Srijana joined back work and cut short her maternity leave.

When asked as to how she was looking after her baby while handling work, Srijana said that her lawyer-husband and her mother were her pillars of strength as they are providing her with ample support amid the nationwide lockdown.

Srijana also said that she was aware of her responsibilities and that her service was of utmost importance during the coronavirus crisis. The 2013 batch IAS officer also states that the district administration is working in tandem in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Young #IAS Officers leading #fightagainstcorona.

GVMC Visakhapatnam Commissioner, Ms Gummalla Srijana @GummallaSrijana

joined back on duty with one month old baby without maternity leave to serve the City.#CoronaWarriorshttps://t.co/DyP3s0uU2z pic.twitter.com/2HlpvZU9pC — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 11, 2020

Srijana's inspiring story was shared by hundreds of netizens who lauded her efforts and her commitments towards the country amid the coronavirus crisis. Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth Kumar shared Sirjana's story and said that it was truly inspiring story for all coronavirus warriors.

She is the real SHERNI !!

India is proud of herðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³

History is witness that whenever our Nation has faced crisis, the Sanatan Women have always come forward to fulfill their responsibilities.@NAN_DINI_ @Aabhas24 @prettypadmaja #CoronaWarriors https://t.co/k7y5OFd8Zf — Sanatan Women (@SanatanWomen) April 12, 2020

While the IAS association through their Twitter handle said that Sirjana joined the duty with her one month old baby without maternity leave in order to serve the city. Twitter user Sanatan Women hailed Srijana as the real SHERNI while another user said that the country was lucky to have such corona warriors.

I salute Mrs.Srijana Gummala who is the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Vishakapatnam & is the

mother of a 1 month old baby.

She has returned to work, with her baby in her arms, because of COVID19 crisis. Yes, she has given up her maternity leave to serve the Nation.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/usYi95hVGb — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 12, 2020

Filmmake, producer and social activist Ashoke Pandit also showered heaps of praises on IAF officer Sriana. Pandit said that he salutes Srijana Gummala, who returned to work, with her baby in her arms and also gave up her maternity leave to serve the nation.

