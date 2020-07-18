Coronavirus outbreak: In north Mumbai, virus recedes but stigma remains

The number of active cases continues to rise in North Mumbai even though the officials imposed strict restrictions on public's movement following a surge in COVID-19 infections and managed to contain further spread of the virus. Meanwhile, despite the civic body's attempts to extend the scope of rapid antigen testing by roping in private laboratories in the western suburbs, the initiative hasn’t been widely welcomed and many are reluctant to be tested. The process was started in P North and P South wards earlier this week and after covering over 7,400 houses, cumulatively, the BMC has been able to test less than 200 people, of whom 17 were positive.

Last week, the health department floated a tender to fix a rate for antigen tests and appoint private laboratories. In the meantime, two private laboratories, Thyrocare Technologies and Suburban Diagnostics were roped in to test residents in Containment Zones of P South ward (Malad) July 14 onwards and P North ward (Goregaon) July 16 onwards. In P North, teams have surveyed around 5,700 houses and tested only 127 people of which 14 tested positive. In P South, 1,712 houses were surveyed, 57 people were tested, three returned positive.

Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward, said despite making testing more convenient, people are reluctant. "Antigen testing is done at the buildings and there is no need to go anywhere. Our aim is to test 250 samples a day but people are unwilling. We are hoping that with more awareness, we can encourage people to come forward for testing," he said. He added that the aim is to cover 300 societies by July 26.



A health official from P North ward said, "We have identified buildings where there are over three to four active cases. Despite informing the society secretary a day before the testing camp, people don't turn up. There is a fear of the social stigma and they either say they have no symptoms or flatly refuse to get tested." He added that as part of the screening process, their temperature and oxygen saturation is checked and they are asked about other related symptoms. If they test positive, they are shifted to a COVID care facility or a hospital depending on their symptoms.

The teams visiting the residential buildings include members of NGOs, health department staff and members of private laboratories. Suryabhan Singh, an NGO worker involved with the initiative, said while there are some symptomatic people who come to the camp on their own to get tested, there are others who don't even come to the door when the staff visits them for screening. "They feel that if they test positive, they will be taken away. Some even ask us what if any of us from the team are infected and we spread it to them. Ultimately, it's their choice and we can't force them," he said.

Deputy municipal commissioner Ranjit Dhakane said that the civic body and political representatives are working together to spread awareness. "We have started helmet screening in the buildings in Containment Zones. We are making all efforts to ramp up testing in such areas. There's a day-wise plan till July 30 and have involved local corporators and MLAs to encourage people to get tested," he said.

Shiv Sena leader and MLA Sunil Prabhu said, "We are explaining the benefits of testing to people. I have convinced the secretaries of many societies to allow BMC teams to conduct antigen testing and they are speaking to the residents. Corporators of all parties have been asked to do the same. In order to prevent this virus from spreading, we have to test people extensively." In P North, the containment zones are located in areas like Chincholibunder, Jan Kalyan Nagar and Dindoshi east. In P South, the areas include Vasari Hill and Gokuldham.

What is helmet screening?

The BMC is using thermal helmets to check people's temperature. Thermal thermometers are attached to a helmet which is worn by the health worker. The gadget helps them screen several people simultaneously.

North Mumbai has highest active cases despite strict curbs

North Mumbai's share of active novel Coronavirus cases in the city continues to increase even though the ward officials imposed strict restrictions on public's movement following a surge in COVID-19 infections and managed to contain further spread of the virus.

As on June 21, there were 5,876 active cases in the region, and a slight increase was reported on July 15 at 6,084 active cases. As of July 15, North Mumbai 27 per cent of the city's total active cases, compared to 20 per cent last month.

The reason, according to the officials, is the decline in the growth rate of infections in the other parts of the city. The number of active cases decreased marginally in other regions of the city. As of June 21, there were 29,396 active cases in Mumbai, and by July 15 the numbers decreased to 22,248 active cases. "The number of active patients has not increased sharply because we increased tracing and testing, with the door-to-door campaign, and also introduced antigen testing," said a ward officer.



Meanwhile, the number of Containment Zones (CZ) in some parts of North Mumbai — between Dahisar and Kandivli — has come down to 83. Until three weeks back there were 99 CZs and 29 more were added thereafter, taking the total to 128. Over the past three weeks, 45 CZs have been unsealed after no case was reported from the areas.

However, the number of cases in residential buildings has been on the rise. As on June 21, 1,967 buildings were sealed, which more than doubled to 4,267 as on July 15. At present, 1,553 of the over 4,000 buildings are sealed.

"We have increased testing and screening in the area and arranged mobile health camps. We even changed the sealing pattern in the buildings. Instead of sealing one floor, we are now sealing one wing to contain the spread. Two weeks back, 70 per cent of the cases were being reported from the buildings, which has now gone up to 80 per cent. So, we are focusing on building now," said Vishwas Shankarvar, deputy municipal commissioner of Zone VII, including Dahisar to Kandivli.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate of infections in North Mumbai has improved to 41 days from 25 days since last month. The doubling rate in the city stands at 56 days, and the growth rate was reported to be 1.33 per cent between July 9 to 15, a marginal decline from 1.88 per cent reported between June 15 to 21.

