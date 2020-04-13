Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 cases rise to 9352, no new case in 25 districts for 14 days

The penultimate day of 21-day lockdown saw the number of coronavirus cases in the country reach 9352 with 905 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The government's action plan to contain the spread of COVID-19 has stared yielding results in 25 districts across 15 states which have not reported any case in the last 14 days

Fifty one people died in the last 24 hours taking total toll 324. As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital tested positive for coronavirus and number of cases in the city has reached 1549. The number of those who have died has reached 100 in the city. Maharashtra with 2,064 cases continues to be the worst affected followed by Delhi with 1,154 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1075 cases. The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 47.

New cases have been reported from several states including Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case following which several localities and a hospital in Dimapur hve been sealed. Uttarakhand Health Department said that no new positive COVID-19 case emerged in the state for the fifth day in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and is likely to talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by virus. Union ministers and senior officials returned to work in their offices on Monday and work was done by following social distancing norms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted till yesterday. "The pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next six weeks easily," ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

He said consignment of COVID-19 kits is expected to arrive from China on April 15 In Delhi, traders at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi have been told to follow the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing. There will be staggered time for sale of vegetables and fruits in the mandis.

In Mangaluru, a case has been registered against two minors at East Police station after they violated the lockdown norms. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. A 17-year old was caught trying to sneak his friend out of his apartment complex using a suitcase.

"A17-year-old resident of Orchid Apartment Balmatta invited his friend, a resident of Motisham Apartment, Pandeshwar to stay with him on April 11, " said PS Harsha, the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru. The friend wanted to return back to his apartment in Pandeshwar the next day but due to strict security put in place, he got inside a large trolley suitcase.

Based on the suspicion, security personnel alerted the residents of the building and opened the suitcase from which they were shocked to find a boy stepping out.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever