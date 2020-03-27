Coronavirus outbreak: IOC prompt in postponing Olympic Games, says Abhinav Bindra

Indian shooting ace Abhinav Bindra feels the International Olympic Committee was "prompt" in postponing the Tokyo Games, even as some other top athletes and national associations slammed the IOC for "delaying" the announcement. In an unprecedented move, the 2020 Tokyo Games was on Tuesday pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the world. The decision was arrived at not before some decorated athletes and British and Canadian Olympic bodies expressed unhappiness at the IOC for delaying a call on the fate of the Games.

However Bindra, India's lone individual gold medallist in the Olympics, begged to differ and said, "It is nice to see that the decision was taken quite promptly because there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether the Games would happen or not. "I think the decision was taken timely. It is a very complicated decision which had to be taken. The athletes can now calm down a little bit and firstly make sure that they stay healthy and people around them stay healthy. That is the most important thing," Bindra was quoted as saying by 'Olympic Channel'.

Himself a part of the IOC's Athletes' Commission, Bindra said the athletes around the world were overwhelmingly in favour of the postponement of the Games, which was duly conveyed to the IOC.

"We had a call with 200 athlete representatives recently. We have been in constant touch with the entire athlete community. It's nice to see that the welfare of the athletes has taken precedence," Bindra, 37, who shot down a historic 10m air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

