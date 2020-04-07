Coronavirus outbreak: Local citizens up their game, ensure steady supply of essential goods

With the number of containment zones increasing in the city, citizens, along with local politicians have begun taking additional precautions to stay away from the Coronavirus and avoid being added to the list of these zones. At Mahim's Macchimaar Nagar, local corporator Milind Vaidya has ensured that there is a complete lockdown, even of essential services.

The Shiv Sena leader s "We have gone in for a complete seal. We gave the residents time to buy essentials. All political parties have come together for this. For now, it is till Wednesday morning but we may extend it after giving residents enough time to stock their essentials."

Society in Borivli sealed.

A society in Borivali's Shimpoli area has issued gate passes where only one person from each household will be allowed to go out only once in a day to get essential things.

There are 564 flats in the society. A notice board barring entry to outsiders in their premises has been put out too.

Dharmendra Jadhav, secretary of the society, said, "We have about 3,500 people living here and we want to ensure that people are safe. There are sanitisers near the lift."

Another society at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli has roped in all the essential material suppliers and two doctors to cater to its residents' requirements.

It has 67 apartments and the society's committee members order essentials online in bulk to be delivered at everyone's doorsteps. The society has also shut its car lift and people going out are screened for temperature at entry.

Canteen in society

Another society at Andheri west, Tarapore Gardens, a plush residency has gone one step ahead and also set up an in-house canteen where the society has ensured the safety of the cooks and also of residents who order from there. Further, the society complains to the police if residents try to step out. Yatindra Pal, secretary of the society said, "We have three four volunteers who buy groceries in bulk and sell them inside the society and have set up a vegetable vendor, too. We have given space for housekeeping staff and security of the building in-house. We are not allowing residents to step out as all the facilities are provided to them in house itself."

