Lockdown relaxations withdrawn in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region

The lockdown relaxations given to Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions have been withdrawn, because of the unruly public movement that is seen as a threat to the existing grave crisis in the two urban conglomerates.

Chief Secretary Ajit Mehta issued a revised order on Tuesday stating that the restrictions notified in the first lockdown would be enforced in MMR and PMR. The relaxations were to be implemented from April 20.

No newspaper delivery

The hand-to-hand delivery of newspapers will continue to be prohibited, but regions other than Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) have been allowed delivery under strict sanitation and prevention measures to be approved by respective district collectors. This might help the government present its side in the public interest litigations that have been filed in the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court by working journalists' associations and trade unions.

An official statement said it was observed that the relaxation period was misused by the people. "The CM had advised restraint and urged to follow the guidelines in a measured manner, and also warned that the relaxations would be withdrawn if the restrictions were not followed," said the statement.

E-commerce companies have been barred from delivering electrical and electronic equipment. Now they will be allowed to deliver only essential commodities and e-commerce vehicles without permission will not be allowed to ply.

The shops of farsan, sweets, confectioneries etc will be shut like in the first lockdown.

Construction not allowed

Construction work will not be allowed, while IT companies will also not use offices and instead work from home. Earlier, they were allowed some relaxation.

However, the rest of the state has been allowed to work as per the notification issued on April 20.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated the demand to operate special trains to carry migrant labourers to their states.

