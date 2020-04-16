Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown rules that have to be strictly followed

Not allowed till May 3

. Domestic and international air travel, except for medical or security purposes.

. All trains and buses, including Metro, except for security purposes,

. Taxis (including autos and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators.

. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under guidelines.

. All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

. All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted

. Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted

. All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings.

. All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

. In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty people will not be permitted.

Allowed after April 20

. Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

. Bank branches be allowed to work as per normal working hours till disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

. Postal services, including post offices.

. Disbursement of social security pensions, pension and provident fund services provided by EPFO

. All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

. Authorised private establishments, which support provision of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19.

. All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional.

. Operations of the fishing (marine and inland)/ aquaculture industry

. Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with maximum of 50% workers

. Processing, packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew, with maximum of 50% workers.

. Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain.

. Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms & hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

. Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including supply of raw material

. Operation of animal shelter homes, including Gaushalas.

. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RBI regulated financial markets and entities

. SEBI, IRDAI and Insurance companies.

. Operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally challenged/ senior citizens/ destitute/ women/ widows.

. Observation homes, after care homes and places of safety for juveniles

. Anganwadis for the distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

. Online teaching/ distance learning to be encouraged

. Operations of Oil and Gas sector and generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/ UT levels.

. Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors, at municipal/ local body levels in States and UTS

. Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services.

Commercial and private establishments, as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services.

. IT and IT-enabled Services, with up to 50% strength.

. Data and call centres for Government activities only.

. Government approved Common Service Centres (CSCS) at Gram Panchayat level.

. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

. Courier services.

. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes.

. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

. Establishments for quarantine facilities.

. Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g., electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.

These limited exemptions will be operationalised by states based on strict compliance with existing guidelines. Also before allowing these select additional activities, the state shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to SOP for social distancing are in place.

