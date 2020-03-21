Coronavirus outbreak: Malaika Arora, Amrita and Kareena Kapoor have a group chat during their quarantine time

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.

Thanks to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

To escape boredom, BFFs Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan have found a unique way. The girls had a video chat together and passed their time by gossiping and sharing insights about their quarantine time. Must be a fun chat, isn't it?

Later, the Arora sisters called up their mother Joyce Polycarp and had a great chat. It shows the bonding the sisters have with their mothers despite being married.

Recently, Malaika shared a candid moment of her son Arhaan Khan on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she was bonding with him but it seemed he was busy with his phone. Take a look right here:

Earlier, Malaika had shared a video she had shot with Radio City and mid-day in which she is giving us some easy ways to work out at our houses. Have a look at what Malaika shared on her Instagram handle:

How are you killing your boredom during your quarantine time due to coronavirus outbreak? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates