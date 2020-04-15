Coronavirus outbreak: Migrants will be taken care of, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured migrants who flocked railway stations on Tuesday that they would be taken care of and that they were in safe hands. Hundreds of migrants reached railway stations on Tuesday after the lockdown extension was announced by PM Modi, to take trains, which weren't supposed to run in the extended lockdown.

"You are Indians and you are in India. Don't worry, we will ensure you are safe and your needs are fulfilled," Thackeray said in a webcast, switching over to Hindi from Marathi in order to reach out to the migrants in the time of crisis.

He warned people against politicising the migrants' issue and spreading false news like the resumption of train services.

He said Maharashtra has been doing the highest number of tests. "Mumbai has tested over 22,000 samples and 2,334 positive cases were reported till Tuesday morning. Of these, 230 (10 per cent) people have recovered," he said.

'Will make state COVID-free'

"After the COVID-19 pandemic ends, we will have an equally serious challenge which will be the revival of the economy of the state. We have formed committees that will prepare the plans for its revival. We will make all districts COVID-free," the CM said.

He said Mumbai and Pune were hotspots where testing centres were being increased. "Containment zones are the prime focus for testing and sampling. We are trying to remove all supply related problems," he said.

He also added that experts in the state were trying to invent a vaccine for COVID-19.

"We have sought permission from the Centre for the Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy. As the Prime Minister has said developers should come forward, we have started this. If we get permission we will find the remedy soon," he said.

