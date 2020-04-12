Coronavirus outbreak: Mira-Bhayandar corporation to pay for private lab reports

The mayor, leaders from all political leaders, and police officials had a meeting to decide how to effectively combat the health crisis

Suspected patients from Mira-Bhayandar can get their swab tests done at private labs henceforth to avoid delay in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 cases. The cost for the tests will be borne by the mayor through the Mayor Voluntary Fund.

The civic corporation's mayor, Jyotsna Hasnale, has granted R20 lakh for the tests and said that she is ready to allot more if required. The decision was taken on Saturday at a meeting attended by Hasnale, civic commissioner Chandrakant Dange and leaders of all political parties. Deputy Superintendent of Police for Bhayandar Shashikant Bhosale and Deputy Superintendent of Police for Mira Road, Shantaram Valvi, were also present.

Till Saturday evening, there were 32 positive patients reported in the twin city. Results of 64 suspected patients were still awaited. The civic corporation felt that it cannot take any further action regarding containment or tracing of close contacts due to delay in results. The civic corporations of areas in the MMR region such as Mira-Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar are dependant on labs in Mumbai for testing of Coronavirus, and therefore, the waiting period is extended.

"The cost of the test is around R4,500 and hence, suspected patients are not ready to get it done at private labs, where they will have to pay from their own pockets. So, the corporation has taken a decision to send the swab samples to private labs and bear the cost," said Hasnale.

The Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation has recently issued an order calling for the shutting down of vegetable markets until April 14. During the Saturday meeting, Hasnale took decisions regarding closure of grocery shops, permission to allow chemist and milk supply for only two hours a day and to start community kitchens for needy persons.

The vegetable markets will remain closed till Tuesday night. The corporation is planning community kitchens in various parts of the city with the help of NGOs, including starting them at Vardhman Fantasy and Subash Chandra Bose garden.

