Coronavirus outbreak: More affected areas in Mumbai to be clubbed and sealed

Based on directives of a central team which visited the city, the BMC is planning to seal large areas of slums by combining containment zones (CZs). On May 9, there were 2,643 CZs in the city of which one-third were in buildings while two-third were in congested areas.

From these 60 per cent, nearly half are manageable but the other half needs police support. Hence to ensure proper management, the BMC is planning to combine around 700 CZs.



"We have started sealing of areas in Dharavi where the cases rose sharply after April 30," Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward comprising Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim said.

CZs in Kurla, Chembur have also been rationalised and the number of CZs in these areas has been brought down from 550 to 350 by combining several zones together.

More areas identified

"We did it in Ashok Nagar about 15 days ago. We have identified 12 more areas which have population of about 2 lakh. Earlier we rationalised the CZs but now whole areas will be sealed within a week," said Manish Valanju assistant commissioner of L ward.

