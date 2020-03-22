Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai civic body allows restaurants to run at 50 per cent strength

After confusion over the running of restaurants in Mumbai city prevailed for days together, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed restaurants, cafes and eateries to run at 50 per cent strength of their original capacity. It also said that restaurants should provide seating in a such a manner that a distance of minimum three feet between two people. This decision was taken as a result of an appeal made by a restaurant association to the state government, asking it to give clear directions on what is expected from them.

"We needed clarity on the issue as none of the previous circulars mentioned restaurants and eateries. We requested the authorities to come out with clear directions. We will be open only on alternate days as we also want to contribute to reducing crowds," said Adarsh Shetty, a member of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). Hence, restaurants will run on alternate days, depending on the ward offices' circular about which road will stay open when.

Restaurants will cut their staff by 50 per cent. The association believes this move will benefit those still working and depend on eateries for their meals. "Deliveries will continue depending on if the restaurant is open."

