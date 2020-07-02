Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police shares which #DarkHabits are unacceptable

Mumbai Police has been actively sharing creative posts with public interest messages during the lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Even as the city is slowly opening up, the police have been taking a cue from popular foods, films, and web series to urge citizens to continue taking the necessary precautions to stay safe from the deadly virus.

After taking references from popular films such as Dhoom 2, URI: The Surgical Strike, Tenet, Extraction, Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Black Panther and series like The Simpsons and Paatal Lok, Mumbai Police is back with a post inspired from the German science-fiction thriller Dark. The police shared the message of caution on Instagram and Twitter that everyone must follow to keep themselves safe.

A question is asked in the caption of the post about sharing masks, to which the police added the answer that reads, "Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit." They have also shared a still from the popular Netflix series with the following text, "It must not happen."

Shared on Thursday, the post garnered more than 13,670 likes and counting. On Twitter, it received more than 1,300 likes. The users commenting on the witty post praised the police’s creativity to put forward such an important message.

An Instagram user said, "Mumbai Police, you just awsome to send message any one in your uniqe way. We just love it. This is the 2nd side of yours. Those who really miss to see should experience (sic)." Another user commented, "Tick tock... tick tock… where do u gys get these ideas... its always a good start to the mornings with ur posts (sic)."

Calling Mumbai and Mumbai Police a perfect combination, a user said, "Mumbai and you guys are perfect for each other. Never believe anything else."

Wondering if the police department is a fan of the series, a user commented, "Dark Fandom OP."

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

Your social media messaging team is always on point .



Tick. Tack. Tick. Tack — Lina Dsouza ðÂÂÂÂ¸ (@LinaDsouza1) July 2, 2020

Whoever's Handling the Mumbai Police's Social Media is very cool. Loving the tweets & posts! — Pooja Daya (@pooj_daya) July 2, 2020

Mumbai police is lit!! — Rohit Agrahari (@Rohit_Agrahari8) July 2, 2020

I just love the @MumbaiPolice media team. Great ideas — Sandeep Dutta (@jeddidahsam) July 2, 2020

excellently conveyed haha. Thank You Saviors ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ketaki Kets (@Kets00100) July 2, 2020

ðÂÂÂÂ· do not even retweet it will be sharedðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ — kapileshwar singh (@k112113k) July 2, 2020

Superb creativity ðÂÂÂÂ¥âÂÂ£ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — GOPI (@GOPI68649810) July 2, 2020

Sharing is not always caring! pic.twitter.com/3g9vxp9rCY — Funny Molecule ðÂÂÂÂ» (@tweeetbro) July 2, 2020

On Wednesday, Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai in the wake of the surging number of Coronavirus cases. The order will be in force from July 1 till the midnight of July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The order also prohibits movement of one or more persons in the city between 9 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies.

