Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police uses popular advertisement tune to urge people to stay at home

Published: Apr 18, 2020, 16:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Using the visuals of a pug sitting inside a red dog house in a video with the ad's tune heard in the background, Mumbai police tweaked to the lyrics of the song to, "You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world."

A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by the Mumbai Police on Twitter

‘You and I… in this beautiful world…’, the advertisement of a popular telecom brand where a  pug follows  a kid has been one of the most popular advertisement jingles of past few years. Since the advertisement released a few years ago, we have all hummed the catchy tune of this jingle at some point of time. Now, taking a cue from the ad, Mumbai Police has posted a public service meme urging people to stay at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak, that has made people humming the tune again.

Using  the visuals of a pug sitting inside a red dog house in a video with the tune heard in the background, the police department tweaked to the lyrics of the song to, “You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world.” Then they wrote, “Until then, stay home and stay safe,” as the tagline of the post.

The video was posted on Mumbai Police’s Twitter account a few hours and it already manage to garner more14,200 views with 897 likes and was retweeted 130 times. While users commenting on the video, praised Mumbai Police’s creativity, some expressed their longing to step out of their house and meet their loved ones and friends once the lockdown period ends.

What do you think about this video by Mumbai Police?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK