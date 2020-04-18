Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Police uses popular advertisement tune to urge people to stay at home

‘You and I… in this beautiful world…’, the advertisement of a popular telecom brand where a pug follows a kid has been one of the most popular advertisement jingles of past few years. Since the advertisement released a few years ago, we have all hummed the catchy tune of this jingle at some point of time. Now, taking a cue from the ad, Mumbai Police has posted a public service meme urging people to stay at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak, that has made people humming the tune again.

Using the visuals of a pug sitting inside a red dog house in a video with the tune heard in the background, the police department tweaked to the lyrics of the song to, “You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world.” Then they wrote, “Until then, stay home and stay safe,” as the tagline of the post.

You and I-

Will meet again in this beautiful world.

Until then, stay home and stay safe.#TakingOnCorona#lockdown pic.twitter.com/iWqbv3tCNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2020

The video was posted on Mumbai Police’s Twitter account a few hours and it already manage to garner more14,200 views with 897 likes and was retweeted 130 times. While users commenting on the video, praised Mumbai Police’s creativity, some expressed their longing to step out of their house and meet their loved ones and friends once the lockdown period ends.

Am also praying for Mumbai Police that asap this corona leave this entire world and allows police to stay home with family and friends and take necessary care of loved ones and most importantly take rest.....ðððð — bharat maru (@bharatmaru8) April 18, 2020

We need you very badly buddies !! You take utmost care !! True warriors ðªðª — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 18, 2020

But do you think we will meet again soon? It will take too much time

this virus is very dangerous. — Sushen - The Atheist (@SushenD84197988) April 18, 2020

Everyday @MumbaiPolice tweets brings a smile on my face !

Not only you guys are risking your life for us but along with that brings humor as well !

Thanks for everything, May God bless you and your beloved ones who are waiting for you at your home. — Vinayak Pandit (@VPandit_VP) April 18, 2020

What do you think about this video by Mumbai Police?

