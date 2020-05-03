Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai, Thane cannot relax as yet

Cops on midnight bandobast duty at the Mulund and Bhandup junction near the Eastern Express Highway kill time due to lack of vehicular traffic on the stretch. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Maharashtra government issued fresh orders on Saturday evening, disallowing revised lockdown guidelines in the COVID-19 containment zones across the state. Though the order didn't specify which activities would be allowed outside containment zones in big cities like Mumbai and Thane, the officials interpreted that no relaxation as suggested by the ministry of home affairs on Friday, would apply to the twin cities.

The order put to rest speculations that Mumbai and Thane would get some relief, for instance, running private offices on 33 per cent staff strength in the extended period of lockdown, which begins from Monday.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said in the order that the activities allowed in green and orange zones, would be suspended if any area gets notified as a containment zone.

In a separate communication, the state government also issued some clarifications through its media department. It said the people in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions (MMR and PMR) would not be allowed to travel within Maharashtra and between states. People from other districts and states will also be barred from entering the two regions.

However, the stranded migrant labourers from MMR and PMR will be allowed to travel after seeking due permission and submitting a medical fitness certificate.

In Mumbai, local police stations are accepting requests from the labourers, said the government, but added that the final call would be taken after assessing the pandemic situation in the city areas where the workers have been staying.

The government advised the workers to not rely on rumours and instead reach out to local police stations for authentic information.

