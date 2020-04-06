Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai worst affected; Worli-Prabhadevi has most positive patients

While there is a buzz that social distancing is not being followed in certain areas of Mumbai, there isn’t any specific trend in Covid-19 positive patients. Mumbai has been the worst-affected in Maharashtra accounting for over 450 positive cases out of the 748 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The city's G south ward which includes Worli Koliwada, Prabhadevi, Jijamata reported 68 cases, which is the maximum in Mumbai. A number of cases in E ward that comprises Byculla increased from 19 to 44 in a single day. D ward which includes Malabar hill and Tardeo reported 34 cases while Jogeshwari to Vileparle (K east and K west) area reported 63 cases.

In Western suburbs, Jogeshwari to Vile Parle area has the most number of Covid-19 positive cases, in Eastern suburbs, M east and M west – Chembur, Deonar, Govani reported 47 cases. Goregaon with 24 cases and Bandra- Khar (H east) with 25 cases are also on the top of the chart. A number of cases in north parts of the city are on the lower side. Dahisar and Borivali reported six and seven cases respectively. B ward comprises Dongri and JJ with four cases.

Of the total 748 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 63 per cent are men. According to the Medical Education and Drugs Department data, 45 persons have succumbed to the deadly pathogen till now in Maharashtra, a mortality rate of 6.01 per cent. The number of deaths spiked with three deaths on April 3, followed by 13 on April 6.

Maharashtra tally: District wise breakup of total and new cases

Image courtesy: Medical Education and Drugs Department Government of Maharashtra

Mumbai is the worst affected by the epidemic at 458 cases, followed by Pune, Thane and Sangli with 100, 82, and 25 patients respectively. BMC has published a ward-wise map of cases reported till April 5. G south, E and D wards which are adjacent to each other reported maximum number of cases.

(With inputs from Medical Education and Drugs Department Government of Maharashtra)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates