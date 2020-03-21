Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rise by 3

The city's count of Coronavirus cases went up to 21 on Friday after three people tested positive. While two of the patients admitted at Kasturba Hospital continue to be in a critical condition, one of them was transferred to Jaslok Hospital, which has reserved five beds for isolation. One of the 21 patients, a 64-year-old man died last week.

While Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad each had one new case, Mumbai had three, taking Maharashtra's count to 53. A 62-year-old man is the first case from the island city. He had travelled to the UK and was admitted on March 18. Civic officials said that he is a cancer patient and has diabetes.

A 38-year-old man who had travelled to Turkey is the second patient, and is also from the island city. He was admitted on March 18. The third patient is a 53-year-old man from Kalyan who had travelled to Dubai and was admitted on March 19.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said five patients have tested negative. "We will keep them in isolation for 14 days before discharging them," said

Tope.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer said that a 59-year-old man, a Phillipines national, continues to be in a critical state. From Friday testing of samples started at KEM hospital.



Civic officials said that till date 3,652 patients have come to the OPD at both Trauma Care and Kasturba Hospitals and of them, 864 have been admitted. On Friday, 127 beds were occupied and while majority were admitted at Kasturba Hospital, five were admitted at Trauma Care Hospital.

Love in the time of COVID-19

It has been well over a week since 70-year-old Govind Naidu (names changed) who is among the patients in isolation at Kasturba Hospital saw his 69-year-old wife, Reena, who also tested positive for COVID-19. Male and female patients are kept in separate isolation wards. While Reena's tests indicate that she is no longer infected, Naidu tested positive.

He only has his cell phone with him. "She uses the phone of another patient and calls me sometimes. Other times, the nurses come and give me an update about her health," Naidu said. Their two children live abroad.

High-risk contacts sent home

Family members of the 68-year-old woman who tested positive on March 17 and were identified as high-risk contacts, were sent home from Kasturba Hospital without being admitted for testing on Thursday. After red flags were raised, health department officials were sent again on Friday evening to convince them to go to Rajawadi Hospital.

When asked why they were sent back, Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the health department said, "Her family members were not directly in contact with a patient who had international travel history. So they were assessed as low-risk contacts and sent back. But they have now been taken to Rajawadi Hospital where they will be admitted."

The 68-year-old woman worked as a house-help for the 49-year-old man who had travelled to the US and tested positive. The seven cab drivers who had ferried him were identified by health officials. The drivers have been asked to get tested.

21

No. of COVID-19 patients in the city

53

No. of COVID-19 patients in state

