Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai's firefighters get warm meals as citizens help officials and authorities

In these trying times, a slew of good samaritans from SoBo and beyond came to the rescue of firefighters at the Fort fire station, who have been on 24-hour duty for the past two days and were finding it hard to find food amid the lockdown.

Residents of Cuffe Parade, Colaba and beyond came together on Monday to help them. SoBo resident Haresh Hathiramani said, "We learnt that at least 70 firefighters at Fort station have been diligently doing their day and night shifts to safeguard us. Unfortunately, they were finding it difficult to access food for the past two days. We requested residents of Cuffe Parade, Colaba and Colaba Post Office, through WhatsApp, to contribute grains and vegetables for these firefighters."

Soon, the word spread and restaurateurs jumped in. The Bohri Kitchen's (an online eating establishment) Chief Eating Officer Munaf Kapadia shared his contacts and this led to the over 100-year-old Cafe Royal pitching in.

Cafe Royal, presently shuttered owing to the lockdown in the city, had some staff at the eatery, and owner Pranav Rungta ensured a warm lunch for the firefighters on Monday. The food was cooked at Cafe Royal and one person from the fire department picked up the food for the team. Rungta said he did not wish to take any credit in this challenging time. He added, "I am delighted to contribute in any small way I can. I knew we had the resources to cook these meals as staff is here though the restaurant is shut."

Hathiramani said, "We have also set up a Paytm account with a provision store in the area. Those who wish to contribute use the account and they would get a receipt via WhatsApp." This idea was proposed by BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar's wife Rachna, he added. The amount donated will be used to help different official departments.

"A person associated with the official departments can come to the Colaba store and pick up provisions that they can cook at their workplace," Hathiramani added.

He said that even people from as far as Bandra had volunteered to drop off meals at Fort. This showed that Mumbai may be in lockdown but it's heart is always open.

