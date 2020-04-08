Coronavirus outbreak: National Railway Mazdoor Union pledge financial assistance to fight COVID-19

National Railway Mazdoor Union is the largest recognized worker's representative of C.Railway chosen by the employees through secret ballot elections held in 2007 and subsequently in 2013. This union further have its privilege to be the single workers union of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) repeatedly elected by KRCL employees through secret ballot elections in the past.

This union apart from striving it's best to achieve the demands and to protect the rights and privileges of the workers of CR & KR , it plays an inevitable role to mitigate the exploitation of contract workers engaged in railways and to protect their interest to the maximum extend possible.

The contributions being rendered by this union to the underprivileged and marginalised class of the society are noteworthy and it's committed endeavours to extend all type of assistance during a crisis across the country in the aftermath of draught, flood, earthquake, psunami and devastating calamities are a proven fact.

In the backdrop of present scenario whereby the miseries engulfed the whole nation due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the office bearers, activists and members of the union raised to the occasion and they fanned out themselves to different locations of CR & KR even to the remote areas and have distributed masks, sanitisers, soaps, hand gloves and towels to the staff, to the residents of railway colonies and even to the public. Not only our volunteers have religiously followed the instructions issued by the government agencies to resist transmission of the virus through social distancing but have carried out awareness campaigns among the communities at various places across C.Rly and KRCL.

Now, continuing our legacy, we are pleased to reveal that, this union have ensured its humble contribution of financial assistance Rs. 1,02,00000/- (One Crore Two Lakhs) to the central and state government of Maharashtra and accordingly have given Rs.51,00,000/-(Rupees Fifty One Lakh) to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) & and another Rs.51,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty One Lakh) to Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund on April 8, 2020.

This union which has always kept it's uncompromising values in service of not only to the workers of railways but to the fraternity of the nation and to the people of this nation on ethos of "Sarva Dharma Samabhaav" will continue it's endeavours in the time to come also.

