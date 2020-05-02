Coronavirus Outbreak: Nine cops test positive in Wadala

Nine police constables of Wadala police station have been found to be tested positive for Coronavirus. These police constables were deployed at checkpoints in the area and have been delivering food to the poor in the slums for the past one and half months.

As much as seven areas in Wadala fall in the red zone which is home for a large number of migrant labourers. Thus, the Wadala police were providing food to the migrant laborers and the poor in there. Keeping this in mind, 29 policemen tested for Coronavirus on Monday, out of which nine police constables were found to be positive and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the information received from the police, none of the nine policemen showed any symptoms. As of Wednesday, a total of 98 policemen have been found to be infected with the virus.

A senior Mumbai Police officer told mid-day, "We are taking care of the health of every policeman. Our team is also going to the red zone, so as a precaution, we had tested the policemen on duty there."

"With nine policemen being tested positive, the entire Wadala police station has been sanitised. We are taking care of the policemen as well as their families," he added.

Port Zone DCP Rashmi Karandikar told mid-day, "All the policemen tested positive have been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital and are undergoing treatment."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news