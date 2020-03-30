Coronavirus Outbreak: NMMC commissioner issues order asking clinics, private hospital to remain open

Following a rise in the COVID-19 cases across Navi Mumbai, several local physicians and some private hospital have shut their clinics for other patients. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has issued a strict advisory that the shops providing essential services need to stay open or else legal action will be taken against them, which would include the cancellation of their license.

Eight persons, including a one and half year old toddler, have been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai out of which two people have died so far. The surge in the cases has led to several local physicians shutting their clinics and private hospitals. The medical practitioners claim that they do not have the necessary protective gear as cases through community transmission have also been reported.



"Even we have families to take care of and we cannot remain open under such a situation where protective gears are not available for us. People are also not taking any sort of precautions and coming to the clinics. Two cases are reported in Andheri and Kalina where local physicians were tested positive after checking patients," a doctor from Navi Mumbai said on condition of anonymity.

Following the number of complaints, the municipal commissioner issued an advisory and said that they are going to take legal action against all such clinics that are closed."Orders have been issued to all private hospitals to remain open under the Epidemic Disease Act 1987 to remain open. Those found violating the orders will be booked under section 188 of IPC. We are also going to cancel their license. As far as the government hospitals are concerned, their OPDs are open and are functioning as usual." Misal said in a video statement

According to NMMC, out of the eight COVID-19 cases reported, one is a Philippines national. As many as 26 people were tested negative, 586 people are placed under home quarantine and 82 under institutional quarantine. A total of 54 people with travel history have completed their 14 days quarantine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates