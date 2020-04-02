Coronavirus outbreak: No need of social distancing, not written in our religion, says head of Tablighi Jamaat

An audio clip which is going viral on social media has stunned the authorities, as someone can be heard saying that "there is no need of social distancing also it is not written anywhere in our religion". There are claims that this voice is of Mohammad Saad Kandhawali, the head of Markaz Tablighi Jamaat.

In the audio clip, some other people can also be heard. However, IANS is not authenticating the audio but some people close to Saad believe that it is Kandhawali's voice. In the clip which has apparently reached the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, sneezing and coughing by other people can also be heard.

On Wednesday, when IANS contacted Jamaat Headquarter's spokesman Mohd. Ashraf regarding this clip, he said, "Those who have been booked by the police include the people who went to meet Nizamuddin SHO on March 23-24 along with Saad".

On the query that if the Maulana is not guilty of anything then why is he absconding he replied, "I met him a week ago. Since then I have neither met him nor contacted him in any way. It is possible that he may be staying with a relative or has returned to Kandhla."

According to a Crime Branch source, a search is on for Maulana Saad and his companions. Police teams are conducting raids at many places but have not found them so far.

