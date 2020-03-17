Coronavirus outbreak: Now, get scanned before entering railway stations in Mumbai

Thermal check points have been installed for commuters who want to willingly check their temperatures to prevent the spread of Corona virus

Citizens will now be scanned for temperature as they enter city railway stations. In an unprecedented move, the Central Railway on Tuesday installed thermal check points at major railway stations for all those commuters who want to willingly check their temperatures to further prevent the spread of coronavirus. Railway officials said discussions about further continuance of the existing Air-Conditioned local trains will also be taken in a day or two.



"All those who think they feel feverish can come and get their temperatures recorded before entering the station premise. They have been posted at four stations, including CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan and as of today this is another way of prevention of spread of the symptoms," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Meanwhile, CR has decided to cancel six more trains, taking the number of cancellations to 32. Details of all the cancelled trains are available on respective official social media accounts.

Central and Western Railway said there was no decision regarding AC local trains and that they will take a decison on more express trains and AC EMU local depending on the emerging occupancy patterns over the next few days.

