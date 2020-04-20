Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha COVID-19 cases rise to 68

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 68, the Health Department said on Monday. Of the seven new cases, five are from the Bhadrak district and two from Balasore district.

"7 new Positive Cases of #Covid19 found in #Odisha. 5 new Positive Cases From Bhadrak. 2 new Positive Cases From Balasore. Total no. of cases detected: 68. Contact tracing and follow up action is being done," tweeted the Information and Public Relations Department.

Following the development, the Bhadrak district administration has notified containment zone in five Gram Panchayats while restrictions have been imposed in Basudevpur and Bhandaripokhari blocks, where the cases were reported.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 43. 24 patients have been cured and discharged while one person died of the disease.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever