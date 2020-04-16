Coronavirus outbreak: Ola ties up with BMC to ferry healthcare workers

In a bid to help the state in its fight against Coronavirus, Ola on Wednesday entered into a partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to aid the movement of health workers. The cab aggregator will provide the civic body with a dedicated fleet of cars, which will ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from their homes to hospitals across the city. The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials so that the service can help the frontline warriors in their fight against COVID-19.

When asked how many cabs had been provided for the service, Ola sources said that now just the tie-up had been formalised and other details were being worked out. "We will provide vehicles as per the BMC's requirements. They will send us details regarding the number of vehicles they want and we will work out a plan accordingly," a source said.

Speaking about the tie-up, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, in a note, said, "We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, healthcare workers and hundreds of frontline workers so that they can perform their essential duties. We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against COVID-19 in the true spirit of the city."

When contacted, Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and head of communications, Ola, said, "We stand committed to our resolve of helping as many people possible during these turbulent times. This partnership will play an essential role in transporting COVID-19 warriors, who are helping us in these crucial and testing times. We are thankful to the BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in the city."

