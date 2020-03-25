Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Omar Abdullah mocks timing of his release from prison

Published: Mar 25, 2020, 12:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Omar Abdullah tweeted a picture on Wednesday which mocked the timing of his release from prison.

Pic/Omar Abdullah's Twitter
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was freed from jail after eight months in detention. He tweeted a picture on Wednesday which mocked the timing of his release from prison.

In the meme, the leader was seen sitting with a grim face and it said, "When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the government imposes 21-day national lockdown."

"These are serious and scary times so a little humour doesn't hurt," he captioned the meme.

He also shared that if anybody wanted to tips on how to survive a quarantine, he had months of experience.

The former Chief Minister was detained along with hundreds of politicians in August, when the centre decided to end special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

