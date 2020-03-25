Coronavirus outbreak: Omar Abdullah mocks timing of his release from prison

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was freed from jail after eight months in detention. He tweeted a picture on Wednesday which mocked the timing of his release from prison.

In the meme, the leader was seen sitting with a grim face and it said, "When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the government imposes 21-day national lockdown."

"These are serious and scary times so a little humour doesn't hurt," he captioned the meme.

These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/V0NA7tb0sU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 25, 2020

He also shared that if anybody wanted to tips on how to survive a quarantine, he had months of experience.

On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

The former Chief Minister was detained along with hundreds of politicians in August, when the centre decided to end special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

