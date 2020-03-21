Coronavirus outbreak: Outstation trains see a sudden surge as Maharashtra stares at lockdown

The Maharashtra government's hinting of moving towards a lockdown to avoid crowds has created an opposite effect on Mumbai.

Soon after the announcement, hundreds of passengers swarmed all major railway terminals on both Central and Western Railway stations — mostly the poor daily wage earners, workers, taxi drivers left in hordes as the city stared towards a lockdown.

"There has been a sudden surge of passengers from Mumbai and Pune to destinations in east and north of India in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Central Railway has planned special one-way trains for clearing this extra rush of passengers to various destinations such as Patna, Howrah, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Manduadih, Balharshah," a CR spokesperson said, adding that bookings have already opened.

"General second class coaches in these trains will run as unreserved and tickets can be booked through (Unreserved Ticketing System) UTS as applicable for superfast mail/express trains," he added. Western Railway spokesperson said they too arranged for a one-way special train to Balharshah. Meanwhile, suburban passenger numbers continued to fall in lakhs even on Friday.

