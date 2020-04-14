Coronavirus Outbreak: Pune Police urge people to wear masks with this Ghajini-inspired meme on Twitter

As the novel coronavirus continues to wreck havoc across the globe and claim scores of lives, the police departments in the country has been pulling all stops to ensure people take the mandatory precautions to contain the spread of the disease. From videos of them saying what they would have done if they got a chance to stay at home to posting memes inspired from Bollywood films –they have done it all.

Pune Police, in their latest post on their Twitter page, asked people not to forget to wear masks while stepping out of their houses in a meme, inspired by the 2008 Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini. In the film, Aamir Khan’s character suffers from short-term memory loss and thus would tattoo his memos all over his body.

The meme features Khan in a still from the film with a transparent banner placed on his torso that reads, “Forget everything but don’t forget to wear a mask.” While listing measures such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and washing hands properly, the post further reads, “You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?”

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently



You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

The meme posted on Tuesday morning received 458 likes and was retweeted 54 times so far. The users commenting on the post posted hilarious reactions and lauded Pune Police for creating a friendly atmosphere through the post.

Dear pune police You have created a friendly atmosphere between police and a normal citizen and your creativity has no match ,accept a big hug from my side . — ABHAY (@mr_intellect_7) April 14, 2020

Excellent !!!



Sir but check carefully few people might have tattoo ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»



"Home Quarantine" ðÂÂÂ — Amol (@DeveezFashion) April 14, 2020

What ideas ðÂÂ¡ — Shrirang Edgaonkar (@shrije) April 14, 2020

