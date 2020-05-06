Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab Excise Dept issues new guidelines for home delivery of liquor

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Excise Department of Punjab on Tuesday released new guidelines for home delivery of liquor in a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated amid curfew and COVID-19 lockdown. Now, only two people in a group with an official pass are allowed to make home delivery of liquor.

One household will not receive more than two litres of booze. The delivery person is restricted to visit in the vehicle authorised by the department. Moreover, social distancing norms should be followed at liquor shops and not more than five people are allowed to gather outside the shops.

Proper sanitisation will be done at liquor stores, which are allowed to open only if relaxation is given by the district administration in their area.

