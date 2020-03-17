Coronavirus outbreak: Railways will continue to function normally

The Railway officials on Monday told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that all trains, including locals, would continue to run as per schedule with all possible preventive measure being undertaken against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to sources, Thackeray had called a meeting of railway managers to discuss measures undertaken on railways and sought to know if there was a possibility of reducing the frequency of services. However, railway officials said it was not possible as it could lead to more crowding and chaos. They further said that services can be curtailed, only if there were a complete lockdown and any decision in this regard would have to be taken by the Ministry of Railways at the Centre. The officials also informed the CM that they had stepped up the campaign against those spitting in railway stations and imposed a heavy fine. The Central Railway (CR) Mumbai Division has registered 138 cases from March 1 to 10 and recovered fines worth R13,900.

Tourist bus operators have said they have been severely affected by the government's order to stop tours, travels, school buses etc as this has lead to losses of R150 crore per day. They have questioned the government's move.

138

No. of cases CR has registered against those found spitting

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates