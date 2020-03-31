Coronavirus outbreak: Schools can't ask for fees until lockdown

The Maharashtra state government issued a circular on Monday stating that schools can't ask for fees from students until the lockdown is lifted.

"Amid lockdown, everybody is facing a financial crunch. Considering this, managements of all schools affiliated to different boards are requested to show compassion while collecting fees for the next academic year. There should not be any mandate about submitting the fee amid lockdown. This can be done after the lockdown is over," states the circular issued by the government on Monday.

The circular has been sent to the education boards, directors of education and all collector offices. The announcement comes as a major sigh of relief for parents as now is generally the time when parents have to pay fees for the upcoming academic year which starts in June.

"Due to the current lockdown, there is definitely a financial crunch. And now if the schools ask for fee payment, it is going to be difficult for us. But this decision has provided us with much-needed relief," Mahesh Jadhav, a parent said.

Several parents from different pockets of the city had complained regarding circulars issued by the schools asking them to pay fees. One such case surfaced when a school from Airoli, Navi Mumbai asked parents to pay the first instalment of the fees. The school - New Horizon Scholars School issued a notice on March 28 asking parents to make the payment of fees online through NEFT and share a screen shot of it along with students' name.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates