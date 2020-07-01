Coronavirus outbreak: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

Amid an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the entire city with immediate effect.

The order will be in force from July 1 till the midnight of July 15, unless withdrawn earlier. Maharashtra government has already extended the lockdown till July 31.

The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Maharashtra: Section-144 imposed in Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0E09om2y3w — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

“There is a likelihood of spread of the Covid-19 virus through gathering of persons in public or private places and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety. There are sufficient reasons for passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life,” the order stated.

The notification has been signed by Deputy Police Commissioner Pranay Ashok in his capacity as Executive Magistrate.

“All movement of persons in the areas designated as ‘containment zone’ by the Municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies,” states the notification.

The movement of one or more persons in the city is also prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 1,74,761 cases and 7,855 fatalities.

