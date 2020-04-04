Coronavirus outbreak: Stop feeding us rice, isolated diabetics tell Worli's Podar hospital

Diabetic residents of Worli Koliwada admitted to M A Podar Hospital nearby have complained that the hospital is serving rice for both meals, putting diabetic patients

at risk.

A total of 108 people were admitted to the hospital's isolation ward on Tuesday. Some of them are diabetic patients and as such, they skipped the dinner consisting of rice on Thursday.

A 35-year-old woman kept in the isolation ward told mid-day, "BMC has kept us here saying they want to protect our health but I am diabetic. I am being given dal rice for both meals. This might increase my sugar levels. Though I take my medicine I am still scared about how this will affect my sugar level and immune system."

Another 49-year-old diabetic said, "Diabetics should avoid eating rice. On Thursday night, I had just half of the meal served so that I could take my medicines. They should have made some arrangements for patients like us. How do we eat rice meals twice a day? It is not good for our health."

Local corporator Hemangi Worlikar said that she has spoken to the hospital staff and the diabetic patients. "We are trying to get them chapattis instead of rice," she said.

Explaining why patients suffering from diabetes should avoid eating rice, superintendent of St. George Hospital, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad told mid-day, "Rice contains carbohydrates which cause sugar levels to increase. Which is why diabetics should avoid it."

The 108 people are high-risk contacts of the 10 residents of Worli Koliwada who tested positive for Coronavirus.

