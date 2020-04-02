Coronavirus outbreak: Student bodies volunteer to work with government to reach poor

Student's organisations come forward to work as volunteers for government especially to provide foodgrain to those coming from underprivileged background during lockdown to control spread of COVID-19. Chhatra Bharati — a students' organisation has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking permission to include them in the process.

Soon after the letter was made public, several other students' organizations contacted Chatra Bharati to be included in the endeavor. Organisations plan to use their students' network in different areas for distribution work to ensure there is no crowd at one place where everybody will gather to collect food-grains. The Chhatra Bharati, a students' organization has already swung into action a long time ago with awareness programmes in different pockets of the city.

The representatives move around the city in a tempo that has posters with messages related to COVID-19. Along with this, they were also distributing food grain to people living on the streets. Now as government has announced free ration for those coming from underprivileged backgrounds, the organization has decided to work as volunteers so that the food reaches those in need.

