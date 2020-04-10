Coronavirus outbreak: Sunny Leone makes a mask at home

At 2.30 pm every afternoon, fans are in for a treat when Sunny Leone takes to her social media and brings in prominent personalities for a live chat show reaching out to over 100 million people through the broadcast on all of her four social media platforms.

This time around, it was ace YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani who went live with Sunny, and besides talking about how they are spending their quarantine days they also took up a one minute challenge to create your own mask at home.

Not only that but Sunny was also seen dressed like a boy and Ashish as a girl with both of them having a fun banter, and Ashish inviting her to dig into some spicy local food and sandwiches once the lockdown was over.

On touching base with Sunny, she stated, "I am glad we can entertain people through the chat show and I urge people to see if they can make and wear a homemade mask."

