Coronavirus outbreak: Teachers pledge a day's salary to CM relief-fund

The Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has decided to donate their one-day salary to Chief Minister relief-fund to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With their salary due in a few days, the association employees have written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting the state government to deduct one-day salary each of their employee before being credited to everyone's account.

The decision was taken on Friday by the association, which has further appealed other teachers' organisations to follow the same. The ABRSM has a widespread reach across Maharashtra with over 7,000 affiliated members all expressing their desire to support the initiative.

ABRSM, general secretary, Prof Vaibhav Narawade, said, "Not only Maharashtra, but the entire country is fighting the health crisis. The state as well as central governments both are doing everything they can in these difficult times. As teachers, we feel it is our moral responsibility to contribute to the relief work as much as we can and so we took the decision. Moreover, we also want to appeal to other teachers' organisations across the state, country and individual teachers to help as much as they can."

