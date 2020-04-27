Coronavirus outbreak: Thane auto driver provides ration to fellow drivers and their families

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 43-year-old auto driver from Thane has been helping his fellowmates and their families with food amid lockdown.

Purshottamlal Gupta has helped around 90 families of auto rickshaw drivers in Thane with essentials. Gupta said, "Citizen activists associated with the foundation have donated funds with which my family has been distributing ration to the needy," according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Gupta had planted 200 saplings at Upavan area of Thane.

He added, "Before the lockdown, I planted around 200 saplings, which needs to be watered. I go around each area to water the saplings. The police allow me to go when I tell them about the newly planted saplings."

He started planting saplings in 2016. Gupta said, "My aim is to increase the number trees in the city. Citizens and nature lovers have joined the plantation drive. As we got a good response and donations, we started Sadbhavna Hara-Bhara Foundation."

He also added that they would start distributing food to labourers and migrants in Thane.

