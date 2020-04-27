Coronavirus Outbreak: Thief in custody tests positive, 24 Mumbai cops quarantine themselves

A 22-year-old thief arrested for a robbery in Goregaon (West) last week tested positive for coronavirus. At least 24 people, inlcuding six police officers from Bangur Nagar police station have been quarantined and they have undergone the COVID1-19 test and are awaiting the results.

The accused thief has been taken to a hospital where he has been put under quarantine and is recovering from the virus.

According to police, on April 20 the accused and his two accomplices robbed a shop owned at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon (West). They attacked the shop owner with a knife, injuring him and made away with Rs 3,500 cash.

The shop owner had registered the case against trio after which the police probed the case and arrested one of the accused. He was booked under sections 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 452 (House trespassing), 380 (theft), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation)and 34 (common intention).

The accused was produced before the court the next morning, which sent him to one-day police custody. He was taken to Bangur Nagar police station for further interrogation after which on April 22 he was again produced before the court and this time the court remanded him to judicial custody, said a police officer.

A police team from Bangur Nagar station took him to Thane Central Jail, from where they had to take him Taloja Jail as Thane jail capacity was full. When the team reached Taloja jail, the authorities refused to take without undergoing the COVID-19 test. The police team took him to JJ Hospital, where his test results turned out to be positive.

"After his report was found to be positive, the police officials who came in his contact were asked to quarantine themselves. The authorities at JJ hospital also took their COVID test and the report is awaited," a police officer added.

Another officer said that the thief’s accomplices, who are still at large could have been infected as well and they should surrender to avoid the risk of infecting others.

