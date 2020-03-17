Coronavirus in Mumbai: First death reported in city as 64-year-old dies at Kasturba hospital

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 64-year-old man among the 14 patients who tested positive for Coronavirus died on Tuesday morning marking it the first death in the city and state of a positive patient. He had earlier been admitted at Hinduja hospital for other cardiac ailments and officials from the state health department said that he died of multi-organ failure.

Civic officials said that considering this is a case of infectious disease, no post mortem will be conducted. "The patient had high blood pressure, pneumonia, inflammation of heart muscles, and increased heart rate leading to death with Coronavirus," said a civic official.

The patient had recently travelled to Dubai and had been admitted at Hinduja Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to Kasturba hospital on March 12. Within the next couple of days, his wife and son also tested positive and were admitted at Kasturba Hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates