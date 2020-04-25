Coronavirus Outbreak: This man's modified e-rickshaw has impressed Anand Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing posts that showcase innovative techniques that people use to make life easy. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group has recently tweeted a video of a man’s e-rickshaw and how it helps practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. He praised the idea in his tweet in which he also asks one on his teams to take a leaf from.

The viral video shows an e-rickshaw with a wall that divides the seats in the vehicle making it efficient to accommodate four people. The wall will not allow the customers to have any physical contact with each other, while they ride in the rickshaw. “The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” Mahindra writes in the tweet. He tags Rajesh Jejurikar, the Executive Director of Auto and Farm Sectors in Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and writes, “we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams!”

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

Since shared on Friday, the video has garnered more than 255,200 views with over 34,200 likes and was retweeted more than 7,300 times. The users commenting on the post lauded the creativity behind the vehicle with some asking to introduce a fund for innovators to showcase their talent.

Thats almost a "Quarantine Tuk-Tuk"!!Brilliant!! — NIRANJANA CHELUR (@MAXCHELUR) April 24, 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention. !! — Siva Kumar ð®ð³ (@nakshatrala) April 24, 2020

You should launch a 10year close ended innovation fund. India has abundant innovators if only they could get some support. — Cold Oatter (@cold_oatter) April 24, 2020

Sir, I am sure all of us would have seen street smart guys/kids through our lives, though they aren't Princeton/Harvard educated..They might not know complex PPT presentation, but they know how to survive challenges!

Glad that you are giving him a platform to showcase his talent! — à²¤à²°à³à²²à³ ð¯ð½ð¾ððð¶ (@BLRrocKS) April 24, 2020

Super ðððð



There is no lack of creativity & capabilities in India. — Krutika Varu ð®ð³ (@VaruKrutika) April 24, 2020

What do you think about the video?

