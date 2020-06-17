Coronavirus Outbreak: This video of contactless liquor delivery has impressed Anand Mahindra

With social distancing being followed as the new normal, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many business are adopting a delivery method that ensures zero contact between the staff and the customers. A similar instance of contactless delivery was shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra on his Twitter account. The viral video shows a liquor shop delivering a liquor bottle to a customer and collecting payment for the same from through a long chute.

The chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group praised the delivery person in his post, that said a described how it had a room for improvement in terms of aesthetics. “Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design”, the 65-year-old businessman said, while predicting that the contactless deliveries would be the prominent way of delivering products to consumers in future. “The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car,” Mahindra further tweeted.

The viral video shows a man standing outside ‘Khushi Beer Shop’. A plastic bottle slides down a chute in front of him in which he puts the cash and sends it back up to the chute. The plastic bottle then slides down again with the balance change, which the man takes and sends it back. Then two liquor bottle is seen sliding down the chute.

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

I waited with as much 'bated beerath' as him hoping the bottle didn't slip in the catch!

A pillow in the tub may have saved some anxious moments, but then where's the thrill :) — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) June 14, 2020

Instead of bluetooth enabled shelf-browsing I think it is better to switch to full eCommerce storefronts with contact-less pickup/delivery. Local businesses will have to reinvent to survive and thrive. — Angsuman Chakraborty (@angsuman) June 14, 2020

It's truly innovative. These JUGADS are not seen any part of the world. Proud to be an Indian sir..ð®ð³ð®ð³ — Abhas Kumar Pradhan (@pradhan_abhas) June 14, 2020

India has talent - if situation arises public will start about survival and sure will inovative ideas to live!!!! — Rizuvan-TeamTourism (@Rizuvanmim) June 14, 2020

Innovation has no boundaries … — Aryan D. (@UtpalDuttaWorld) June 14, 2020

He should have placed two conveyer one for cash other for products. — Jitendra ð®ð³ (@Jitendra_Speak) June 14, 2020

Zero-touch retail: Robot retail, limited hands-on approach and a low-tech approach



“The natural next step is to take humans out of the equation entirely – robot retail.”

ð¤ — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) June 14, 2020

A jugaad is a prototype for getting more ideas and innovate to make a workable solution — Dr Girish Vaze (@girishvaze) June 15, 2020

@anandmahindra is it possible to build EV having solar cells on the car shell to enable charge on the go without electricity? — krishna prasad (@agkrishnaprasad) June 14, 2020

Indeed innovative! This exemplifies the importance of how small innovative changes can overcome big challenges and could be answer to the future innovations in respect to contact leads delivery in stores! — SurgeonsHouseLimited(SHL) (@Surgeons_SHL) June 14, 2020

The video, shared on Sunday, garnered more than 2,27,000 views on Twitter with over 8,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,400 times. The users commenting on the post praised the innovation behind the chute, with some giving their insights on how it can be made better.

This is not the first time the industrialist has shared innovative videos on social distancing. He had earlier shared a video of an autorickshaw with walls that ensures zero contact among commuters.

Many videos have surfaced in social media about how social distancing can be incorporated in some of the most mundane activities. Last month, a video of a man delivering milk through funnel and pipe had garnered praises from netizens.

