Coronavirus Outbreak: This video of contactless liquor delivery has impressed Anand Mahindra

Published: Jun 17, 2020, 16:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The viral video shows a liquor shop delivering a liquor bottle to a customer and collecting payment for the same from through a long chute

A screengrab of a video posted by Anand Mahindra on Twitter
With social distancing being followed as the new normal, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many business are adopting a delivery method that ensures zero contact between the staff and the customers. A similar instance of contactless delivery was shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra on his Twitter account. The viral video shows a liquor shop delivering a liquor bottle to a customer and collecting payment for the same from  through a long chute.

The chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group praised the delivery person in his post, that said a described how it had a room for improvement in terms of aesthetics.  “Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design”, the 65-year-old businessman said, while predicting that the contactless deliveries would be the prominent way of delivering products to consumers in future. “The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car,” Mahindra further tweeted.

The viral video shows a man standing outside ‘Khushi Beer Shop’. A plastic bottle slides down a chute in front of him in which he puts the cash and sends it back up to the chute. The plastic bottle then slides down again with the balance change, which the man takes and sends it back. Then two liquor bottle is seen sliding down the chute.

The video, shared on Sunday, garnered more than 2,27,000 views on Twitter with over 8,800 likes and was retweeted more than 1,400 times. The users commenting on the post praised the innovation behind the chute, with some giving their insights on how it can be made better.

This is not the first time the industrialist has shared innovative videos on social distancing. He had earlier shared a video of an autorickshaw with walls that ensures zero contact among commuters.

Many videos have surfaced in social media about how social distancing can be incorporated in some of the most mundane activities. Last month, a video of a man delivering milk through funnel and pipe had garnered praises from netizens.  

