Coronavirus Outbreak: Viral video shows army officer lauding cops, distributing sweets

As essential workers, including healthcare staff, civic staff, and police officers are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline, messages of tributes, gratitude, and salute are pouring for them from people across the globe. A video featuring an officer of the India Army lauding the efforts of the police officers amid the lockdown by distributing sweets among cops and Home Guard personnel, has become viral

The widely circulated video that was first posted by Bikaner Police couple of days ago, shows the officer addressing the cops and a Home Guard personnel where he is heard saying, "We are all proud of the Indian police for their good work." He then hands a box of sweets to them as a gift and goes to praise their efforts taken to contain the pandemic. "While everyone is worried in these times of COVID, yours is the only force working calmly,” the army officer said.

“Our thanks to you,” the army officer said that went on to instruct the jawan to distribute the other boxes of sweets among the personnel.

The caption of the video posted by Bikaner Police reads, "The army’s salute to our Corona warriors for their courage displayed on duty."

The video posted on Wednesday garnered 5,700 views with 449 likes and was retweeted 104 times. In the comments, users paid their tribute to the army and the police and appreciated their efforts.

