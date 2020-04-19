Coronavirus outbreak: Viral video shows penguins walking freely on the streets of Cape Town

A screengrab of the viral video shows penguins taking a leisure walk on the streets of Cape Town

After an elephant, monkey and wild bears, another heartwarming video of penguins roaming freely on the streets of Cape Town in South Africa has taken the internet by storm. The adorable video, which has gone viral now was shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is working in Odisha. In the video, a small group of penguins can be seen strolling the streets of cape town amid the coronavirus crisis.

Penguins check the streets of Auckland, searching for the humansð pic.twitter.com/lEsiGSPes3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 19, 2020

In the 27-seconds video clip, three penguins can be seen strolling the streets of Cape Town in South Africa and walking in a disciplined manner on the pavements of a society. In the adorable video, the three penguins can be seen following each other as they enjoy a leisure walk on the empty streets of Cape Town.

New Order.... Humans in Homely Cages,

Animals Come to See. https://t.co/JWNEOmILR5 — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 19, 2020

IFS officer Susanta shared the adorable video with the caption: Penguins check the streets of Auckland, searching for the humans. However, Susanta was soon corrected by his one of his followers who said that the place is South Africa's Cape Town and not Auckland in New Zealand.

They have come to zoo for the humans ððð — ððð¹ð¾ð ð®ð³ (@iam_Sudip) April 19, 2020

The video which was shared on Sunday has garnered over 3,000 views and about 600 likes. Netizens were amazed looking at the play-time that the penguins enjoyed amid lockdown across the globe. One user said, "Wildlife love lock down," while another user commented, "This is so beautiful..." A third user jokingly said, "Joined army it seems...patrol duty."

Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

Joined army it seems...patrol duty — P. Madhavi (@PMadhav45856047) April 19, 2020

That jump was cute. — ajay (@Ajaychennai2) April 19, 2020

This is so beautiful...keep sharing such wonderful videos sir.. — Mangesh (@iammangs) April 19, 2020

Really sweet — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 19, 2020

What do you think of the adorable video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news