Coronavirus outbreak: Viral video shows penguins walking freely on the streets of Cape Town

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 14:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the viral video, three penguins can be seen strolling the streets of Cape Town in South Africa and walking in a disciplined manner on the pavements of a society

A screengrab of the viral video shows penguins taking a leisure walk on the streets of Cape Town
After an elephant, monkey and wild bears, another heartwarming video of penguins roaming freely on the streets of Cape Town in South Africa has taken the internet by storm. The adorable video, which has gone viral now was shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is working in Odisha. In the video, a small group of penguins can be seen strolling the streets of cape town amid the coronavirus crisis.

In the 27-seconds video clip, three penguins can be seen strolling the streets of Cape Town in South Africa and walking in a disciplined manner on the pavements of a society. In the adorable video, the three penguins can be seen following each other as they enjoy a leisure walk on the empty streets of Cape Town.

IFS officer Susanta shared the adorable video with the caption: Penguins check the streets of Auckland, searching for the humans. However, Susanta was soon corrected by his one of his followers who said that the place is South Africa's Cape Town and not Auckland in New Zealand.

The video which was shared on Sunday has garnered over 3,000 views and about 600 likes. Netizens were amazed looking at the play-time that the penguins enjoyed amid lockdown across the globe. One user said, "Wildlife love lock down," while another user commented, "This is so beautiful..." A third user jokingly said, "Joined army it seems...patrol duty."

