Coronavirus outbreak: What about our exams? ICSE students ask

After the Maharashtra State Board's remaining paper of Geography in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was cancelled, students of ICSE (Indian Certificate of

Secondary Education) are anxious to know what happens to their board examination, especially when the national lockdown has been extended. However, the ICSE has not taken any decision regarding it. Concerns regarding examinations are becoming a worry for collegians as well.

'No decision yet'

When mid-day contacted the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "We have not taken a decision as yet. We have to wait until the lockdown ends to discuss what can be done. Even several competitive examinations are postponed. Students need to remain calm and continue studying at home." The ICSE has many papers pending.

"With the extended lockdown, anxiousness has risen among students who want to know what happens to their board examination. But it is important for children to keep calm and wait in these difficult times," said a teacher from a Kandivali school.

Collegians worried too

At the same time, college and university level students are anxious to know what happens to their examination schedule. All exams have been postponed until further notice, especially after the lockdown was further extended. Siddharth Ingle, president of Maharashtra Students' Union said, "Generally March and April are the months of examinations but this year all have been postponed. Also there is no uniformity in the examination time-tables for all higher educational institutions."

Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant has announced that no university examinations will be cancelled. "After Maharashtra State Board exams' remaining paper was cancelled, there are talks that university and college level examinations will follow suit. But that is not the case. We have formed a committee of vice-chancellors to take a decision on the examinations. Once it submits its report, it will be communicated to students," Samant said in a statement.

