Coronavirus outbreak: Will SRA buildings, civic schools be used as isolation centres?

Some of the newly-constructed SRA buildings, BMC schools, and playgrounds in the city will soon be used as isolation centres for Covid-19 suspects, BMC officials recently announced. This was decided in a meeting of the civic officials with disaster management officials, doctors and senior police officers from north Mumbai.

"We are making a list of all such places and have selected several of them including schools, SRA buildings and a couple of playgrounds that are suitable. We are looking for places that are easily accessible and one patient can be kept in a single room or in one tent and all standard isolation facilities would be provided to the patient," said an officer from P North ward (western suburbs). Police sources said that currently more than 1,000 patients are home quarantined in South Mumbai alone.

Around 303 people have been quarantined in the P North ward and no one has tested positive yet. Around 120 people initially quarantined have completed their 14-day quarantine period in the ward and doctors have declared them fit and healthy. Similarly, other wards across the city too have quarantined patients. "We have made a WhatsApp group of such patients and senior officers from local police stations. We regularly monitor them and doctors visit their places regularly. Their societies are also being sanitised and help is sent to their houses if required," said another officer of P North ward. "We are in contact with quarantined people through messages and video calls. If need be, anyone can call or message our officials for help," said senior inspector George Fernandez of Malad police station.

1,000

No. of people home-quarantined in South Mumbai

120

No. of people who have completed home quarantine and declared fit in P North ward

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates